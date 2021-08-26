CBS 17 Job Alert – Contact tracers needed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is looking at a position we hoped we wouldn’t be hiring for again – COVID-19 contact tracers.

As the number of COVID cases goes up, so does the need for people to fill these jobs.

I did a quick search for openings.

It feels like a repeat of last year with the Carolina Community of Tracing Collective looking for contact tracers.

What is called a “CCTC Support 3” will contact people with a confirmed COVID case to provide education and resources.

They’ll also work with the local health department to provide vaccine support help as needed.