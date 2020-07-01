CBS 17 Job Alert – Covalent Chemical and Green For Life Environmental are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Whenever we do our job alert, customer service jobs always seem to get a lot of attention.

There is an opening for a customer service representative at Covalent Chemical in Raleigh.

There will be a lot of customer interaction, like discussing products and following up on orders. The job will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Green For Life Environmental needs a broker relations customer service representative. This is a full-time job.

The job features a lot of customer interaction, providing information about products, and helping with existing clients.

You will need to have a high school diploma and a year of customer service experience.