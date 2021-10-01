CBS 17 Job Alert – COVID-19 contact tracers needed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert goes back to the need for contact tracers.

More and more of these jobs are posted daily as the number of COVID cases continues to go up and down.

Headway Workforce Solutions based in Raleigh is working with a client who needs to hire a remote, part-time contact tracer.

The job involves reaching out to people who’ve tested positive, conducting symptom checks, and entering the information into a central database.

Strong speaking and writing skills are needed, so is internet service, a private place to work, and proficiency with different software.

Pay is $25 an hour.

Community Care of North Carolina has four different roles under the heading of “contact tracers.”

A C-C-T-C Support Two is responsible for contacting people who’ve been in close contact with a person confirmed as having COVID.

The job involves explaining things to do to help prevent further spread, as well as answering any COVID-related questions, and supporting any vaccination clinics as needed.

Fluency in languages other than English is a plus. Access to a computer for data entry, a valid license and vehicle, and a high school diploma are all needed.