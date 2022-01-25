CBS 17 Job Alert – COVID-19 testing jobs in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are thousands of job openings in our area related to COVID testing.

In addition to needing people to physically take the test, there is a lot of behind-the-scenes work involved in collecting COVID tests.

For example – there’s a job for a scheduling coordinator at HomeChoice Home Care Solutions in Raleigh.

This is coordinating schedules for caregivers and clients – essentially a liaison for the flow of information. This isn’t “appointment setting.”

Health and dental insurance are offered. The job schedule is Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pay is $18 to $20 an hour.