CBS 17 Job Alert – COVID-19 testing jobs in Raleigh

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are thousands of job openings in our area related to COVID testing.

In addition to needing people to physically take the test, there is a lot of behind-the-scenes work involved in collecting COVID tests.

For example – there’s a job for a scheduling coordinator at HomeChoice Home Care Solutions in Raleigh.

This is coordinating schedules for caregivers and clients – essentially a liaison for the flow of information. This isn’t “appointment setting.”

Health and dental insurance are offered. The job schedule is Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pay is $18 to $20 an hour.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories