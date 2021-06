RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking for a job, Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh is hosting a job fair Monday and Tuesday.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days, you can fill out an application to get a job at one of more than 30 stores participating in the event.

Some of the stores participating include Verizon, Macy’s, Starbucks, Hollister and Dippin’ Dots.

