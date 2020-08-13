CBS 17 Job Alert – Cumberland County District Court and Waterlogic are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert has an opening which we’ve never had before – a District Court Judicial Assistant.
It is a full-time job in Cumberland County working for the Chief District Court Judge.
You’ll do things like answer the phone and respond to e-mail. The job also requires scheduling and supervising in-courthouse parental visits, as well as working with Family Courts as needed.
An associate’s degree and past experience as a legal assistant iS preferred.
It is a Monday through Friday job with pay ranging from $32,500 to $41,600 a year.
Waterlogic America is looking for a Customer Service Rep/Sales Support Specialist in Raleigh.
This is not only about providing customer service to clients, but also helping with purchasing, invoicing, and warehouse-related functions.
A high school diploma and past customer service experience is required.
You get vision, medical, and dental insurance, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.
