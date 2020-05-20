CBS 17 Job Alert – Customer service, retail consultant jobs available

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is committed to helping you find a job during this tough economic time.

A lot of people are looking for opportunities in customer service or at a call center.

S&S Professional Services is looking for a customer service representative for their office in Research Triangle Park.

You’ll oversee customer orders and provide any assistance as needed for customers. You’ll also address issues with outstanding credit issues and supply chain problems.

This is a contracted position that pays $20 per hour. The hours are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. You need a high school diploma to apply.

Sprint by Wireless Express needs retail consultants at their stores in Fayetteville and Wilson. This is a very customer-focused job.

You will be expected to help customers with their service plans and their wireless devices, work to save them money, and spend time focusing on personalizing the experience.

You will need to have a high school diploma and a year of sales experience.

It is both hourly pay and commission. Medical benefits kick in after 60 days, and your 401(k) kicks in after a year. Tuition assistance is also available.

