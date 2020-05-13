CBS 17 Job Alert – David’s Bridal in Raleigh is hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A lot of people in the retail industry found themselves unemployed when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the closure or limited operations of stores.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

But they are now reopening, and brides are planning for the future, which explains why the David’s Bridal store on Louisburg Road in Raleigh has quite a few openings.

One of the standout jobs is a part-time alterations customer service representative. You’ll help clients schedule alteration times and arrange for fittings. Past retail experience is preferred, as is basic sewing experience.

They also need an operations supervisor. He or she will report to the store manager and help oversee daily operations and assist customers.

It is a full-time position, so you’re eligible for benefits including health insurance and a 401(k).

More headlines from CBS17.com: