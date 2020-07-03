CBS 17 Job Alert – DHHS Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Shoe Crazy Wine are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Part of the goal of the Job Alert is to find usual jobs which might not be an immediate go-to position when someone is looking.

The Department of Health and Human Services, division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services needs two business relations representatives.

The jobs are based in Raleigh. You’ll work with businesses and community groups to find job opportunities for people with a disability.

Education requirements vary, as does the pay, anywhere from $32,700 to $45,400 depending on experience.

This is a cool job — a wine and beer sales representative. It is for Shoe Crazy Wine.

You’ll meet with existing clients and network with new ones to try to build up distribution.

You need a reliable car since you will be on the road. Pay varies on experience, but bonuses and commissions are offered.