CBS 17 Job Alert – DHL, ProLogistix both hiring forklift operators

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is committed to helping those who are suddenly unemployed or just looking for a more stable position find a job.

The job website Glassdoor put together a list of 10 jobs where there is a big jump in demand.

One of those positions is forklift operator. A quick search around the area proves it is true.

DHL, which does express logistics for things like express mail service, has four openings posted for their location in Zebulon.

You will need a forklift operator certificate or complete DHL’s training program.

Six months of experience as a forklift operator in a warehouse is preferred. Certain shifts will pay more per hour, but you’ll training first shift for the first 4-6 weeks.

ProLogistix in Zebulon needs a stand-up forklift operator reach truck.

You’ll be using the forklift to pick orders on production and you must have a valid driver’s license.

Pay starts at $14 per hour, and there are opportunities for both evening and overnight shifts.