CBS 17 Job Alert – Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With unemployment rates at record numbers, it is important to remember there are still a lot of companies looking for workers.

Heading into the summer months, Dick’s Sporting Goods has a lot of openings in the Triangle alone.

At their Cary store they need a bicycle technician. Obviously you need a passion for bicycles and a working knowledge of how to repair them. Be flexible with your hours, too.

For anyone looking for a less-specific kind of position, the company has a general opening for retail sales associates throughout central North Carolina.

These are part-time and temporary positions. You should be a fan of sports or outdoors.

If you’re working the cash register, be OK with talking about warranty sales, the loyalty program, and seasonal promotions.

More headlines from CBS17.com: