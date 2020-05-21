CBS 17 Job Alert – Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With unemployment rates at record numbers, it is important to remember there are still a lot of companies looking for workers.
Heading into the summer months, Dick’s Sporting Goods has a lot of openings in the Triangle alone.
At their Cary store they need a bicycle technician. Obviously you need a passion for bicycles and a working knowledge of how to repair them. Be flexible with your hours, too.
For anyone looking for a less-specific kind of position, the company has a general opening for retail sales associates throughout central North Carolina.
These are part-time and temporary positions. You should be a fan of sports or outdoors.
If you’re working the cash register, be OK with talking about warranty sales, the loyalty program, and seasonal promotions.
