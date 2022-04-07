RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a virtual job fair taking place next week specifically for people with disabilities.

This is tied into an executive order aimed to make sure businesses provide equal opportunities and equal pay to anyone with a disability.

It came out two years ago and there are many, many parts.

That is why this upcoming job fair is an example of the state’s work to support this order. This is a virtual fair happening on Wednesday, April 13, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The opportunities are for every level candidate – from entry-level to experienced professionals, college degree or not.

The event is also a chance to safely meet with recruiters.