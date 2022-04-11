RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a chance for both transitioning members of the Army and their spouses to find work at an upcoming job fair.

In today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young previews the event and discusses the success of past events just like it.

I think it is an honor that every time Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary hold one of these job fairs they come to the Job Alert to spread the word.

The latest job fair is happening Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m. and is virtual.

Twenty-five companies are taking part.

In addition to the employment opportunities, there is employment assistance to help with things like career counseling, resume help, as well as networking with others in the same position.

DAV hosts 80 of these events a year – some virtual, some locally.

So what is the success rate?

Since 2014 these job fairs have helped more than 157,000 people get a job.