RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday’s Job Alert continues our mission of helping members of the military: veterans and those transitioning between the two.

There is a virtual job fair out by the Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military.

The job fair is coming up on March 15 from noon until 4 p.m. This one is virtual and nationwide allowing 104 employers to take part in the event from a wide variety of industries.

