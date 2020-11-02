CBS 17 Job Alert – DMV, construction workers needed in Wake, Durham counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is focused on working for the government.

Did you know there is an entire website dedicated to nothing but government jobs? I gave it a once over.

The Division of Motor Vehicles – the DMV – needs program coordinators based in Wake County.

The position involves providing customer service and helping register vehicles. Past experience is required, and a college degree is requested.

Pay ranges from $32,700 to $46,000 a year – plus benefits.

Transportation workers are needed in Durham.

The job requires proficiency with tools and maintenance. Duties also include flagging traffic at a work site, scraping asphalt, and even driving a dump truck if needed.

Pay ranges from $32,500 to $40,500 annually, plus benefits.

More headlines from CBS17.com: