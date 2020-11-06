CBS 17 Job Alert – DMV drive-thru job fair and The Body Shop in Wake Forest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– There is a drive-thru job fair for the Department of Motor Vehicles going on Friday, November 6 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Wilson.

It is at the at the OIC parking lot on Reid Street.

Positions and pay vary. For more information, click here.

The Body Shop in Wake Forest is working with Hire Dynamics to fill more than 90 positions jobs at their distribution center in Wake Forest.

This comes after a successful job fair last month, but the demand is still there.

You can apply through the company’s app by clicking here.

