CBS 17 Job Alert – Dollar General and Bass Pro Shops are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Commerce just this week published a list of the careers with the most openings right now.

With more things reopening – especially retail – there is a big demand for people in retail management.

Dollar General stores in both Youngsville and Wilson have manager openings.

In addition to the general supervision of workers, scheduling, recruiting and overseeing inventory is required.

A year of managerial experience is needed for this job.

The Bass Pro Shops in Cary needs a group sales manager.

The employee oversees multiple sales departments in the store, including merchandising, inventory control, hiring and customer service.

Three to five years of management experience is required.