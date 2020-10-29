RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The jobs website LinkedIn put together a long list of the companies with the most current openings.
Dollar General needs thousands of workers.
There are openings for store managers, assistant store managers, and even a retail district manager in the Raleigh area. This is in addition to openings for sales associates.
Sherwin Williams needs 4,000 workers nationwide.
Locally, the company needs people for their management and wales training program. This is an opportunity for people with managerial goals, with a full-time manager job within 18 months.
These opportunities are available for almost any store in central North Carolina.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Dollar General and Sherwin Williams are hiring thousands across the US
- Driver charged with hitting, killing 98-year-old woman in Hillsborough Food Lion parking lot
- Biden responds to Trump campaign stop in NC
- Inmates can get COVID-19 relief money, no matter their offense, judge rules
- Trump paints apocalyptic portrait of life in US under Biden
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now