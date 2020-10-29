CBS 17 Job Alert – Dollar General and Sherwin Williams are hiring thousands across the US

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The jobs website LinkedIn put together a long list of the companies with the most current openings.

Dollar General needs thousands of workers.

There are openings for store managers, assistant store managers, and even a retail district manager in the Raleigh area. This is in addition to openings for sales associates.

Sherwin Williams needs 4,000 workers nationwide.

Locally, the company needs people for their management and wales training program. This is an opportunity for people with managerial goals, with a full-time manager job within 18 months.

These opportunities are available for almost any store in central North Carolina.

