CBS 17 Job Alert – Dominos and Raleigh’s Village District are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Wednesday’s Job Alert is for yet another hiring fair – this time for one of the biggest food franchises in the country – Dominos.

The parent company reached out to CBS17 because it needs 4,000 workers across North Carolina and South Carolina alone.

There are 400 stores taking part.

Openings include delivery drivers, customer service, even assistant and general manager openings.

Just go to a store in-person for an on-the-spot interview.

Another job fair will be happening at the Village District, formerly known as Cameron Village.

The fair is taking place Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There are 20 stores taking part.

These include restaurants, clothing retail, plus home décor and furniture stores.

Look for tables set up with balloons outside the stores taking part.