CBS 17 Job Alert – Domino’s Pizza and PepsiCo are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is focused on companies looking for a lot of workers – we are talking thousands of people nationwide.
Domino’s Pizza recently reported a massive surge in sales since the start of the pandemic.
A rep for the company reached out to CBS 17 because more than 300 of those jobs are here in central North Carolina.
These positions run the gamut – delivery drivers, customer service reps, and both managers and assistant managers.
These can be part-time jobs for some extra cash, or full-time in order to advance your career. Benefits and pay vary.
The networking website LinkedIn also put together a list of companies with thousands of positions.
Some of those companies are not hiring locally, so as to not waste your time, I found some that are hiring in central North Carolina.
PepsiCo needs 6,000 workers worldwide.
Locally, in Vance County, they need a Sales District Leader based in Henderson.
This is a big-time job. You’ll lead a $5-to-$15 million dollar sales region. This involves a lot of interaction with PepsiCo customers.
There are a lot of sales-specific qualifications, including a bachelor’s degree and two years of management experience.
