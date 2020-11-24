CBS 17 Job Alert – Domino’s restaurants and Scenthound are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– In today’s job alert we are thinking small– focusing on small businesses.

In Tuesday’s Job Alert, we talked about the huge need nationally. Even big names need workers for local owners.

The owners of nine local Domino’s restaurants called because they are hiring both managers and drivers.

These are locations in North Raleigh, inside the beltline, and in Garner. No experience is needed.

There is a new business named Scenthound opening locations in Cary and Apex.

The owners say they need dog groomers. This is for people who are both experienced and at what they call “trainee” level.

As more locations open, the more workers they’ll need.

