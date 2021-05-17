CBS 17 Job Alert – Dress for Success, RecruitMilitary holding virtual job fairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Half the battle is getting this information to veterans, but fortunately, there are virtual events to bring the jobs to them.

Dress for Success, the charity which helps all women going into the workforce, has a virtual job fair for veteran women.

The fair is Friday at 10 a.m. This is a partnership with NCWorks and NCServes. A few of the companies taking part are Allcare Home Health, Caterpillar, Starbucks, and the U.S. Postal Service. You need to register in advance.

RecruitMilitary has a nationwide virtual career fair taking place Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m.

As the name implies, there are employers from around the country looking to hire.

ADT, Cintas, Truist Financial, and O’Reilly Autoparts are only a few of the companies that will take part in the fair. You need to register in advance.