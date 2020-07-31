CBS 17 Job Alert – Duke and Pulse 8 are hiring medical coders

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In today’s job alert we continue to look at some of the best “side jobs” as ranked by AARP, although some make great full-time jobs, too.
A medical coder is ranked among the top 20.
I found a few openings locally.
Duke needs a Medical Records Coder for Vendor Services. You’ll review medical records and check for the specificity of diagnosis, procedures, and reimbursement. You’ll review information from medical records.
You need a high school diploma, two years coding experience, and coding certification.
Pulse 8 also needs a coder, though this position is remote, temporary, and part-time.
You’ll work up to 30 hours a week. The job requires you to look for any vendor diagnostic issues then offer feedback and guidance in correcting those errors.
You need coding certification, plus past experience working with medical coding.
