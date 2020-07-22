CBS 17 Job Alert – Duke University and Wake County are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert we’re looking at positions created by the coronavirus pandemic.
A recent study by the jobs website GlassDoor found a huge need for contact tracers.
Duke University is looking for a Health Education Specialist. This is part of the “Live for Life” program for employees.
You’ll oversee a lot of health education programs set up for Duke employees.
However – right now – there is a lot of focus on the employee COVID-19 contact tracing program for employees.
Have a BA in Health Education – a masters is even better – and also a year of experience in health promotion.
Wake County is looking for a Community Development Specialist 2/Community Health Worker.
This is a full-time, temporary position and it is under the department of health and human services.
You’ll specifically focus on needs for COVID-19 patients in rural and under-served communities.
You should have a bachelor’s degree in sociology, psychology, or a similar field. Pay is $30 per hour.
