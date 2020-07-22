CBS 17 Job Alert – Duke University and Wake County are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert we’re looking at positions created by the coronavirus pandemic.

A recent study by the jobs website GlassDoor found a huge need for contact tracers.

Duke University is looking for a Health Education Specialist. This is part of the “Live for Life” program for employees.

You’ll oversee a lot of health education programs set up for Duke employees.

However – right now – there is a lot of focus on the employee COVID-19 contact tracing program for employees.

Have a BA in Health Education – a masters is even better – and also a year of experience in health promotion.

Wake County is looking for a Community Development Specialist 2/Community Health Worker.

This is a full-time, temporary position and it is under the department of health and human services.

You’ll specifically focus on needs for COVID-19 patients in rural and under-served communities.

You should have a bachelor’s degree in sociology, psychology, or a similar field. Pay is $30 per hour.

More headlines from CBS17.com: