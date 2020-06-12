CBS 17 Job Alert – Dunkin’ is hiring for multiple positions throughout the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Because the country is in a recession and we’re seeing reports of record unemployment, CBS 17 is committed to finding job openings in central North Carolina – and there are a lot of them.

Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) recently announced a partnership with Southern New Hampshire University in hopes of recruiting 25,000 new employees company-wide.

We found store manager openings in Raleigh, Wake Forest, Apex, Cary, and Smithfield.

You must be 18 with past supervisory experience. You’ll help in hiring and training, execute any kind of in-store promotions and product rollouts, and set sales goals, too.

Cashiers are also needed at all these locations, too, as are shift leaders and assistant managers.

