CBS 17 Job Alert – Durham County and Rims USA are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert we are looking for job hunters who are bilingual – specifically those who can speak Spanish.

There are more and more openings in many different fields.

Durham County is looking for a processing assistant. This person provides help at the Customer Information Center and will complete tasks such as taking calls, routing calls, and processing case records.

A year of experience is needed, so is proficiency in Microsoft Works.

Rims USA is looking for a bilingual sales representative in Raleigh.

Bottom line – know the product and sell the product. The employee will need to meet sales goals.

It is a fulltime job with health benefits, 401(k), and paid holidays. Pay is $12 – $15 an hour.