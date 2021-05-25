CBS 17 Job Alert – Durham County Sheriff’s Office career fair

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — This is a career fair the likes of which we haven’t featured here before.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office reached out to us to spread the word of their career fair on June 3 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You need to be at least 21, have a valid license, and have no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions.

The career fair is in the parking lot of the sheriff’s office in the 300-block of S. Roxboro Street in downtown Durham.

Click here for information on sheriff’s office jobs.

