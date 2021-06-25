CBS 17 Job Alert – Easing the transition from military to civilian life

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The transition from military to civilian life can be difficult. In today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has two examples of two local opportunities meant to help make this process a little bit easier.

For starters, Fayetteville was just ranked by Military Times as third in the nation for two-year colleges – and 47th overall for education services for veterans.

It was also noted 20% of FTCC students are veterans and has the All-American Veterans Center to help students connected to the military.

Job fairs for military members and veterans are a great chance to get in front of a lot of employers who understand the unique skills veterans can bring to their employers.

There is a military job fair on Aug. 5 at Meredith College in Raleigh.

There are 28 vendors and registration is already taking place.

Among the companies taking part are Honeywell, O’Reilly Autoparts, and law enforcement agencies both local and in other states.