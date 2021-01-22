CBS 17 Job Alert — Eclaro and STI Polymer are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert focuses on the need for lab techs.

I keep finding more and more postings for these jobs.

For example:

Eclaro in Durham needs a chemical lab tech. This involves working alongside the scientists, recording data, and compiling results.

Benefits and 401(k) are available.

STI Polymer needs a coatings lab tech in Sanford.

While it involves things like record-keeping and analyzing data, the job also involves communicating technical material to sales and marketing departments.

A bachelor’s degree is preferred, and two years of experience is needed.

