CBS 17 Job Alert – Employers that seek out veterans to hire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are some companies that make a point to seek out veterans to hire.

On this Fourth of July, CBS 17’s Bill Young put together a list for the Job Alert and found a few opportunities for people with very specific interests.

There is a website called “Military Friendly” which specifically looks at the companies spending the most time and money on hiring veterans.

There are more than 100 on the list.

Some of the most well-known names are Walmart, Verizon, Southwest Airlines, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, and Lowe’s.

Speaking of Lowe’s, there is a brand new store in Holly Springs and the company still needs to fill some of the 170 jobs created.

There are retail jobs like cashiers – both full-time and part-time – but there are also specialty jobs in tools, hardware, and a fulfillment specialist for online orders.