CBS 17 Job Alert – Enersys and VXI Global Solutions are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of businesses are offering work-from-home jobs to accommodate people who learned during the pandemic it is a better fit for their lifestyle.

In today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has two examples for people with different education levels and skillsets.

I found a lot of these jobs – some like customer service has long been offered for people who want to work at home and others are much more specific.

For example, Enersys is looking for a recruiter. This is based in Raleigh for minimum office demands.

The title says it all — work with HR and hiring managers to find workers. Knowledge of different computer programs is needed.

A BA in a related HR field is needed – so is three years of experience or five years of experience without a degree.

VXI Global Solutions needs customer service representatives based in Durham.

You need to have a private workspace in your home where callers can’t hear ambient noise.

You will preferably have past customer service experience, be good at multitasking, be familiar with Microsoft Windows Ability, and be able to type 25 words per minute.

Pay is $13.30 during training, then jumps to $16.60 after training.