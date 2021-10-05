CBS 17 Job Alert – Enjoy! and MasterBrand Cabinets are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Companies including Walmart, Target, and Amazon are doing mass hiring now, but in today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has two lesser-known, yet booming companies in need of a lot of workers.

The companies are Enjoy! and MasterBrand Cabinets.

Some of the local openings are very client-centric, so they’re great for anyone with good people skills.

Enjoy! partners with tech companies to “revolutionize retail.”

For example, a field sales and experience expert takes products to the client. It is a full-time job, four days a week, and uses a company car.

Past retail or sales experience is needed, and it might involve working weekends or overtime.

MasterBrand Cabinets has a national hiring day on Oct. 26.

They contacted us because there are thousands of openings.

I did a quick search locally and found a good example in Durham for a field services representative.

This job involves working with clients in the field, as well as inspecting projects and making sure projects are done in a timely manner and to a customer’s satisfaction. The job is primarily working in the field.

A high school diploma is required and so are good math skills.