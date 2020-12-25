CBS 17 Job Alert – Enterprise Holdings and Sherwin Williams are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– In today’s Job Alert we’re looking at some great openings for people looking for managerial roles.

Enterprise Holdings – the rental car agency – needs a management trainee at their office on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

A bachelor’s degree and two years of a clean driving record are needed.

Hours can be up to 49 a week. The average first year pay is $44,000.

To apply, click here.

Sherwin Williams needs 4,000 workers nationwide.

Locally, the company needs people for their management and sales training program.

This is an opportunity for people with managerial goals, with a full-time manager job within 18 months.

These opportunities are available for almost any store in Central North Carolina.

To apply, click here.