CBS 17 Job Alert – Enterprise Holdings and Sherwin Williams are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– In today’s Job Alert we’re looking at some great openings for people looking for managerial roles. 

Enterprise Holdings – the rental car agency – needs a management trainee at their office on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh. 

A bachelor’s degree and two years of a clean driving record are needed. 

Hours can be up to 49 a week. The average first year pay is $44,000.

To apply, click here.

Sherwin Williams needs 4,000 workers nationwide. 

Locally, the company needs people for their management and sales training program. 

This is an opportunity for people with managerial goals, with a full-time manager job within 18 months. 

These opportunities are available for almost any store in Central North Carolina. 

To apply, click here.

