CBS 17 Job Alert – Enterprise Rent-A-Car hiring multiple positions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS17’s Job Alert is here to help those looking for a new job in the new year.

The job website Muse put together a list of companies hiring in 2021.

Enterprise Holdings – the car rental company – is in hiring mode, as 2021 is expected to see a comeback in the travel industry.

I checked, and there are a bunch of openings for management trainees. For example, in Rocky Mount.

The plan is to start at this office, learn about the business, and eventually grow within the company.

A bachelor’s degree, ability to work up to 49 hours a week, and two years of a clean driving record are necessary.

The company has a ton of openings for detailers. Some are part-time, some full-time, and pay is $11 an hour.

You should have a reasonably flexible schedule and be at least 18 with two years of a clean driving record.