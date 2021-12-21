CBS 17 Job Alert – Epic Games and Liquid Death are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is all about the fun and – well – kinda freaky.

First, let’s start with the fun.

We all know Epic Games has a huge presence in Cary. They currently have 140 open jobs.

Most people know them for the wildly popular “Fortnite.”

There is a contract job for a game tester. I know it sounds fun, but it is a lot of work.

“Testing” means attention to detail and quality, investigating and analyzing issues to look for the cause, plus writing very concise instructions in a formal report.

Over in Raleigh, another company is looking to hire.

Liquid Death is a bottled water company.

Even with the name, this business is considered one of the hottest startups in recent years. The booming business requires a field sales manager in Raleigh.

The job involves building partnerships with distributors and retailers for growth.

You’ll need extensive product knowledge plus familiarity with things like category management, innovation, and competitor knowledge.

Four years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in business or sales marketing are needed.