CBS 17 Job Alert – Epitec and NCDPS are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert we are looking at positions created because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a need statewide for COVID medical screeners.

Epitec is looking for a thermal screener in Sanford. The job is pretty simple – use a thermometer to screen people as they enter the facility.

This is a full-time job on the evening shift from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m.

A year of experience in medical assistance is preferred. Pay is $15 an hour.

The State of North Carolina needs health care technicians all across the state.

This role is in the Department of Public Safety Prison Administrative Services Division.

This means doing things like contact tracing and screening, as well as helping to administer COVID tests.

This is considered a temporary job and the pay is between $13 and $19 per hour.

Current registration as a nursing assistant with the state is necessary.