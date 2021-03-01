CBS 17 Job Alert – Expert provides tips for job hunters and business owners

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “People who have a plan, work the plan.”

Those seven words of advice come from Umesh Ramakrishnan, the CO-CEO of Kingsley Gate Partners, an executive search firm.

He explained why job hunters should look within their existing company when searching for a new job. He said it often means, “working themselves through the organization.”

It might mean a lateral move, but one which works toward a person’s plan.

“Sometimes it is climbing the ladder, sometimes (you) go left, sometimes (you) go right, sometimes (you) go down,” said Ramakrishnan. “It is becoming a more well-rounded individual.”

He also believes it is the responsibility of business owners and managers to encourage internal movement.

“Make sure you have a program to cross-train people, keep people fresh. So, when it is time to move people around, they’ve already had a breadth of exposure,” he said.

Ramakrishnan believes internal movement is also good for morale and makes it easy for managers to retain good workers.

However, he said sometimes it is necessary to look outside an organization if you’re looking to transform an organization or to provide a different perspective.