RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is about quitting your old job and explaining why when on an interview.

We’ve all had a job where – at some point – you realize it isn’t a good fit.

But what if you realize it a few months – or even weeks after you start? How do you explain quitting after such a short time to a potential employer?

Prepare an explanation.

The CEO of the job site “The Muse” says to be honest yet diplomatic. Don’t trash talk but explain what changed from the time of hire until the time you left.

Also, explain the impact you did have – even in a short time.

Career coach Chelsea Jay says you should talk about hitting the ground running and how you were able to help in such a short time.

In that same vein, share some positive experiences you had and things you learned.