CBS 17 Job Alert – Fidelity Investments, Amazon are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is committed to helping people who suddenly find themselves unemployed find a new job.

We reported earlier this week that Amazon is looking to fill 75,000 jobs nationwide. Some of the positions are managerial roles, but there are openings to work as warehouse shoppers at their facility in Durham. These workers will fill the tremendous amount of orders inundating the company.

Pay starts at $15 per hour but will pay $17 until the end of the month. Some positions even come with benefits that begin on the first day of work.

Fidelity Investments reached out to CBS 17 looking to help fill thousands of open jobs they have across the country.

They need someone to work as a Financial Customer Associate in Durham. The ideal candidate will have at least two years of customer service experience – preferably in finance. You’re asked to have at least an associate’s degree.

Fidelity will help provide you with training for topics like 401(k).

