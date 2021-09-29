CBS 17 Job Alert – Fidelity Investments in need of local workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fidelity just announced the addition of 1,500 jobs in RTP, but the finance company is already in need of a lot of workers locally.

In today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young went through some of the openings to find ones that might have some broad appeal.

Fidelity obviously needs people with a good finance background, investing experience, and software experience. However, there are some solid jobs for people whose background isn’t necessarily as specific.

One example is a senior pension administrator. The job is about processing any employee resolution inquiries in more complex situations. It also involves providing mentorship to junior processors.

A bachelor’s degree is preferred, so are strong math skills, and good problem-solving skills.

Another opening is a client services representative for a four-month contract.

This job involves processing contributions to certain accounts, assisting with paperwork involving financial contributions, and contacting clients as needed.

A bachelor’s degree is preferred and, ideally, two years of customer service experience as well. Pay is $19.50 an hour.