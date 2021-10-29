CBS 17 Job Alert – Finding civilian jobs for military members, spouses, veterans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is an upcoming job fair for military members, spouses, and veterans looking for a civilian job.

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are holding the Fort Bragg Veterans Job Fair taking place this Thursday, Nov. 4.

It will be held at the Iron Mike Conference Center from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Industries represented are manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, IT, and emergency services.

Registration is free.

Another resource is a website called “Military Friendly” which specifically looks at the companies spending the most time and money on hiring veterans.

There are more than 100 on the list.

Some of the most well-known names are Walmart, Verizon, Southwest Airlines, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, and Lowe’s.

Speaking of Lowe’s, their website has a neat feature. There is a section to enter a military job title and specific branch of the service so the company will come up with jobs to fit your specific skills.