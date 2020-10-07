CBS 17 Job Alert – First Citizen Bank and Green Fore Life are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– In Wednesday’s Job Alert, we’re talking about the massive need for people in the customer service industry.

A lot of businesses are working extra hard these days to make sure their clients get the help they desire.

G-F-L — Green For Life — needs a full-time corporate customer service representative in Raleigh. It is the standard customer service requirements – good communication skills – helping resolve issues – etc. To apply, click here.

First Citizen Bank needs a Customer Care Center Representative – but this one has work from home options available.

The job is based in Raleigh. It involves working with customers on conflict resolution or adding new services. Be flexible with hours – and being bilingual is a plus. To apply, click here.