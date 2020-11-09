CBS 17 Job Alert – First Citizens Bank and MedAssist are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Work from home jobs always get a lot of attention, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

First Citizens Bank is looking for customer care center representatives.

There are multiple openings, so the company is actively hiring. The job is based out of Raleigh.

A year of call center experience is needed, so is being a clear communicator. Being bilingual in Spanish is preferred.

MedAssist needs a patient account representative.

It is a full-time job and it’s based in Durham, though the job is remote.

The schedule is a traditional Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. work week.

The job involves working with clients on their accounts and screening them for certain eligibility programs.

More headlines from CBS17.com: