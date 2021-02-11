CBS 17 Job Alert – First Citizen’s Bank and Mosquito Authority are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on three words that are very appealing to a lot of job seekers — work from home.

First Citizen’s Bank needs customer contact care representatives.

This is based in Raleigh, but there is the option to work from home.

These are inbound calls, and also involves cross-referencing to other departments to meet needs. A year of experience is needed – being bilingual is a plus – and criminal history can eliminate certain people.

Mosquito Authority based in North Raleigh also needs customer service representatives.

It is considered temporarily remote because of COVID-19. A year of experience is needed, so is a high school diploma and a flexible schedule.

Pay is $12 to $14 an hour.