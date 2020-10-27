CBS 17 Job Alert – First Citizens Bank and Weight Watchers are hiring remote workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Work from home jobs are always in demand, especially now during the pandemic.

First Citizens Bank is looking for a customer care center representative. The job is based in Raleigh, but is “work from home.”

A year of call center experience is needed, so is being a clear communicator. Being bilingual in Spanish is preferred.

WW – formerly known as “Weight Watchers” – needs a part-time remote customer service specialist.

This is for general customer inquiries and questions. Good customer service skills and the ability to multi-task are both crucial, and so is an understanding of the WW mission.

