CBS 17 Job Alert – First Citizens Bank and Weight Watchers are hiring remote workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Work from home jobs are always in demand, especially now during the pandemic.
First Citizens Bank is looking for a customer care center representative. The job is based in Raleigh, but is “work from home.”
A year of call center experience is needed, so is being a clear communicator. Being bilingual in Spanish is preferred.
WW – formerly known as “Weight Watchers” – needs a part-time remote customer service specialist.
This is for general customer inquiries and questions. Good customer service skills and the ability to multi-task are both crucial, and so is an understanding of the WW mission.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 98 arrested, three missing children found in month-long ‘Operation Double Impact’
- Full moon will shine on Halloween for first time since 1944
- 2021 income tax brackets released: Where do you stand?
- Fayetteville police looking for suspects who shot into day care in September
- Myrtle Beach starts construction on new walking path around Thunderbolt Park Lake
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now