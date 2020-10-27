CBS 17 Job Alert – First Citizens Bank and Weight Watchers are hiring remote workers

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Work from home jobs are always in demand, especially now during the pandemic.

First Citizens Bank is looking for a customer care center representative. The job is based in Raleigh, but is “work from home.”

A year of call center experience is needed, so is being a clear communicator. Being bilingual in Spanish is preferred.

WW – formerly known as “Weight Watchers” – needs a part-time remote customer service specialist.

This is for general customer inquiries and questions. Good customer service skills and the ability to multi-task are both crucial, and so is an understanding of the WW mission.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories