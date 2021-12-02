CBS 17 Job Alert – First responders needed in Moore County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert focuses on the need for first responders – particularly in one part of central North Carolina.

Every week I get an update on job openings in Moore County.

I scroll through – look at the opportunities – and pass them along to you.

But this week I couldn’t help but notice all the open positions for the people you rely on in an emergency.

For example, both reserve firefighters and firefighter/EMT workers are needed in the Village of Pinehurst.

There are multiple firefighter/EMT openings at the Town of Southern Pines. The town also needs a police patrol operator and a telecommunicator – essentially an emergency dispatcher.

There’s also the need for an EMT paramedic at First Health of the Carolinas.