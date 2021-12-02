CBS 17 Job Alert – First responders needed in Moore County

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert focuses on the need for first responders – particularly in one part of central North Carolina.

Every week I get an update on job openings in Moore County.

I scroll through – look at the opportunities – and pass them along to you.

But this week I couldn’t help but notice all the open positions for the people you rely on in an emergency.

For example, both reserve firefighters and firefighter/EMT workers are needed in the Village of Pinehurst.

There are multiple firefighter/EMT openings at the Town of Southern Pines. The town also needs a police patrol operator and a telecommunicator – essentially an emergency dispatcher.

There’s also the need for an EMT paramedic at First Health of the Carolinas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories