RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Wednesday’s Job Alert is focused on the booming discount chain, Five Below. The company announced plans to open as many as 180 new stores this year.

I checked locally and found openings for sales associates in Raleigh, Fayetteville, Cary, and Apex.

These are both part-time and full time. There is also a part-time sales support lead in Holly Springs who oversees front end operations.

To apply, click here.