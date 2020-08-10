CBS 17 Job Alert – Food Lion and Metro Diner are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is for anyone with experience related to food, albeit in different capacities.

Grocery store managers were listed as one of the 10 most in-demand jobs as ranked by the website GlassDoor.

Food Lion in Garner needs a full-time center store manager – you’ll oversee grocery operations and assist management with daily operations to help meet financial and sales goals.

The job also requires hiring and training of new employees.

Past managerial experience is needed and you need to be accredited as a “Certified Food Safety Manager.”

As the economy continues to reopen, there are more and more jobs for people with a history of working in the food service industry.

Metro Diner is looking for an assistant manager at their location on Skibo Road in Fayetteville.

You need past managerial experience – and be ready to motivate your team.

You’ll be in charge of things like paperwork, forms, reports, and schedules. Benefits are offered and so is paid time off.

