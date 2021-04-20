CBS 17 Job Alert – Fort Bragg Area Military Virtual Career Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An estimated 24-percent of military spouses are unemployed, according to the newest numbers from the United States Department of Labor.

A virtual job fair put on by the organization RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans hopes to reduce that number locally, while also providing opportunities for transitioning services members and veterans.

Jennifer Hadac is a veteran and a military spouse. She is also the vice president of Employment Services for RecruitMilitary and sees the struggles faced by so many spouses.

“It is just as hard for spouse community as it is for the veterans post-service,” said Hadac.

Ironically, it is the boom in the work-from-home job industry created during the pandemic which has created opportunities for spouses who move all over the country.

“Let’s face it, for the military spouse that is ideal because they can now have that portable career when Uncle Sam calls and we have to move again. Our jobs move with us,” said Hadac.

The Fort Bragg Area Military Virtual Career Fair takes place on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It offers a chance for would-be employees to meet remotely with more than 20 different companies for all different types of open positions.

Opportunities are available in industries like distribution, supply chain, logistics and pharmaceuticals, just to name a few. It is recommended you sign up in advance.