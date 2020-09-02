CBS 17 Job Alert – Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union and Ledgent Finance are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert we’ve found two great full-time opportunities for people with office experience.
Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union needs an Accounting Assistant ACH.
A-C-H stands for Automated Clearing House, and past experience is absolutely required for this position.
This means balancing reports and providing support to the accounting manager. But it cannot be stressed enough – knowledge, training, and use of ACH is an absolute.
Ledgent Finance and Accounting needs a bookkeeper in Raleigh.
The person who gets this position will do data entry and reconcile monthly statements.
You should have an associate’s degree and at least two years experience in office administration.
It is a full-time job and pay is between $14 and $17 an hour.
